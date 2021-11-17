How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #16 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Northern Iowa Panthers from Bud Walton Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

The Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Northern Iowa vs. Arkansas Game Preview: No. 16 Arkansas faces off against Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (1-2) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (2-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Arkansas hosts Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Northern Iowa blew out Dubuque by 37 on Sunday. Arkansas remains No. 16 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Mercer and Gardner-Webb last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Chris Lykes and Stanley Umude have combined to account for 66 percent of all Razorbacks scoring this season.NIFTY NOTAE: Notae has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST FIVE: Northern Iowa has averaged 70 points per game over its last five games. The Panthers are giving up only 63.7 points per game over that stretch.