 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #16 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Northern Iowa Panthers from Bud Walton Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

The Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa game on SEC Network+ with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa game.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
SEC Network+≥ $84.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network+

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Northern Iowa vs. Arkansas Game Preview: No. 16 Arkansas faces off against Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (1-2) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (2-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Arkansas hosts Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Northern Iowa blew out Dubuque by 37 on Sunday. Arkansas remains No. 16 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Mercer and Gardner-Webb last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Chris Lykes and Stanley Umude have combined to account for 66 percent of all Razorbacks scoring this season.NIFTY NOTAE: Notae has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST FIVE: Northern Iowa has averaged 70 points per game over its last five games. The Panthers are giving up only 63.7 points per game over that stretch.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.