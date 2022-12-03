How to Watch San Jose State vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #11 Arkansas Razorbacks face the San Jose State Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose State vs. Arkansas Game Preview: No. 11 Arkansas plays San Jose State after Council's 27-point game

San Jose State Spartans (6-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -19; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arkansas hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Ricky Council IV scored 27 points in Arkansas’ 74-61 victory over the Troy Trojans.

The Razorbacks are 4-0 on their home court. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.6.

The Spartans are 1-0 on the road. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brazile is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. Council is shooting 51.4% and averaging 20.1 points for Arkansas.

Trey Anderson is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.6 points. Omari Moore is averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for San Jose State.