How to Watch San Jose State vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #11 Arkansas Razorbacks face the San Jose State Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. San Jose State Spartans

The Arkansas vs. San Jose State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. San Jose State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. San Jose State game on SEC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. San Jose State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. San Jose State game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. San Jose State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. San Jose State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. San Jose State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. San Jose State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. San Jose State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. San Jose State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. San Jose State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. San Jose State game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose State vs. Arkansas Game Preview: No. 11 Arkansas plays San Jose State after Council's 27-point game

San Jose State Spartans (6-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -19; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arkansas hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Ricky Council IV scored 27 points in Arkansas’ 74-61 victory over the Troy Trojans.

The Razorbacks are 4-0 on their home court. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.6.

The Spartans are 1-0 on the road. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brazile is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. Council is shooting 51.4% and averaging 20.1 points for Arkansas.

Trey Anderson is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.6 points. Omari Moore is averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for San Jose State.

