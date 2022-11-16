 Skip to Content
How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on November 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The Arkansas vs. South Dakota State game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network+ on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. South Dakota State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. South Dakota State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. South Dakota State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. South Dakota State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. South Dakota State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
SEC Network+≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network+

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

South Dakota State vs. Arkansas Game Preview: No. 9 Arkansas and South Dakota State set for out-of-conference game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -14; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arkansas and South Dakota State play in non-conference action.

Arkansas went 28-9 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Razorbacks shot 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

South Dakota State went 30-5 overall with a 10-3 record on the road a season ago. The Jackrabbits averaged 85.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

