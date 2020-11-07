How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee on SEC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST, the Arkansas Razorbacks face the Tennessee Volunteers from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Tennessee Volunteers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.