 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the #15 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Texas A&M Aggies from Amalie Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies

The Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Arkansas plays in SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 9-9 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7, 13-5 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks play in the SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks are 17-1 in home games. Arkansas is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 9-9 in conference games. Texas A&M is fourth in the SEC shooting 33.5% from downtown. Tyrece Radford paces the Aggies shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Arkansas won 76-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. JD Notae led Arkansas with 17 points, and Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Marcus Williams is averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.