How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the #15 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Texas A&M Aggies from Amalie Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Arkansas plays in SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 9-9 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7, 13-5 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks play in the SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks are 17-1 in home games. Arkansas is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 9-9 in conference games. Texas A&M is fourth in the SEC shooting 33.5% from downtown. Tyrece Radford paces the Aggies shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Arkansas won 76-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. JD Notae led Arkansas with 17 points, and Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Marcus Williams is averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.