How to Watch Troy vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on November 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Troy Trojans. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Troy Trojans

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Arkansas vs. Troy game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Troy on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Troy game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Troy on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Troy game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Troy on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Troy game on SEC Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Troy on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Troy game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Troy on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Troy game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Troy on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Troy game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Troy vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Troy visits No. 9 Arkansas after Brazile's 20-point game

Troy Trojans (6-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arkansas takes on the Troy Trojans after Trevon Brazile scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 78-74 overtime win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Razorbacks have gone 3-0 in home games. Arkansas averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trojans are 2-0 on the road. Troy is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Christyon Eugene averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Razorbacks. Brazile is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Arkansas.

Nelson Phillips is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 3.1 steals. Duke Miles is averaging 14 points for Troy.