How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #11 Arkansas Razorbacks face the UNC Greensboro Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Preview: UNC Greensboro visits No. 9 Arkansas after Brazile's 23-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -19; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arkansas takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Trevon Brazile scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 99-58 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-0 in home games. Arkansas has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans have gone 1-2 away from home. UNC Greensboro is second in the SoCon allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Smith Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is shooting 53.1% and averaging 19.8 points for Arkansas.