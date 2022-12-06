How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #11 Arkansas Razorbacks face the UNC Greensboro Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans
- When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: SEC Network
UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Preview: UNC Greensboro visits No. 9 Arkansas after Brazile's 23-point game
UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1)
Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -19; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arkansas takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Trevon Brazile scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 99-58 win over the San Jose State Spartans.
The Razorbacks have gone 5-0 in home games. Arkansas has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.
The Spartans have gone 1-2 away from home. UNC Greensboro is second in the SoCon allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Smith Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is shooting 53.1% and averaging 19.8 points for Arkansas.