How to Watch Vermont vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT, the #17 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Vermont Catamounts from KeyBank Center. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Vermont Catamounts

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Arkansas vs. Vermont game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Vermont on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Vermont game on TNT with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Vermont on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Vermont game on TNT with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Vermont on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Vermont game on TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Vermont on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Vermont game on TNT with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Vermont on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Vermont game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Vermont on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Vermont game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Vermont on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Vermont game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vermont vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks and Vermont Catamounts square off in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Vermont Catamounts (28-5, 17-1 America East) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8, 13-5 SEC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 13-5. Arkansas is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 17-1 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 23-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Ryan Davis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points.