How to Watch Arsenal vs. PSV 2023 UEFA Champions League Soccer Game Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage play continues with a match between Arsenal and Phillips Sport Vereniging (PSV), one of the top Dutch soccer clubs on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Arsenal is heavily favored, but PSV has a scorer on a hot streak.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. PSV 2023 UEFA Champions League Soccer Game

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

About Arsenal vs. PSV 2023 UEFA Champions League Soccer Game

PSV took home the top title in Dutch soccer last season when they finished first in the Eredivisie. The team hasn’t made it to the UEFA Champions League for four straight seasons before 2023-24, though this will be its 17th overall appearance in the prestigious tournament. Luuk de Jong is on a scoring tear for PSV, having tallied nine goals in his past eight games and only failing to find the net in one of those matches.

Arsenal is coming off an even longer UCL drought, returning to the tournament for the first time since 2016-17. Before the absence, Arsenal had made the UCL in 19 consecutive seasons from 1998 to 2017. The side will hope that Gabriel Jesus’s experience in the tournament will leave them in good standing; Jesus has scored 20 goals in 38 UCL games in his career.

Can You Stream Arsenal vs. PSV 2023 UEFA Champions League Soccer Game for Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Arsenal vs. PSV 2023 UEFA Champions League Soccer Game on Paramount+?

