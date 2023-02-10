How to Watch ‘At Midnight’ for Free Online on Paramount+

It’s February, and that means romance is in the air at Paramount+. The service is set to release its newest original romantic comedy “At Midnight” on Friday, Feb. 10. The movie features a hotel manager and a movie star, each pursuing their dreams. But when a series of events brings the pair together, they soon realize their dreams might be incomplete without each other! You can watch “At Midnight” with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE..

How to Watch ‘At Midnight’

About ‘At Midnight’

“At Midnight” centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, “Father of the Bride”), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, “Top Gun: Maverick”), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. Each of them has a dream they’ve been working toward for years, and those dreams have set them on a collision course without even knowing it!

He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film, “Super Society 3,” in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, “Workaholics”) cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet at midnight, unable to resist each other as they accept the path love has set them on.

Can You Stream ‘At Midnight’ For Free?

If you’re not already a Paramount+ subscriber, yes! Paramount+ is currently offering new users a full month of its service for free when they use promo code ADVANCE.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘At Midnight’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

