How to Watch Atascocita vs. East St Louis High School Football Game Live Without Cable

It’s another weekend for Friday Night Lights. Two of the top 50 teams in American high school football will face each other in Humble, TX when Atascocita gets a visit from East St. Louis High on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be on NFHS Network and here’s all you need to know if you can’t make it to the game.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. CT Location: Turner Stadium | 1700 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77396

Turner Stadium | 1700 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77396 TV: NFHS Network

NFHS Network Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About Atascocita vs. East St Louis High School

As the 5th-ranked high school football team in Texas (and 35th in the country), Atascocita are coming off their first two wins in a row in 2023.

While the No. 2-ranked team in Illinois and 57th in the nation, East St. Louis of Illinois, have gone 1 and 1 in the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, no. The matchup on Sept. 9 will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, and that streamer doesn’t offer free trials.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Atascocita vs. East St. Louis on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.