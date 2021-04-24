MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Atlanta and Arizona will face off on Saturday. Madison Bumgarner (1-2, 8.68 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) pitches for the Diamondbacks, while Drew Smyly (0-0, 5.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) will step to the mound of the Braves.

The Braves are 4-4 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .414, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .887 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 7-8 on the road. Arizona has hit 26 home runs this season, second in the National League. Eduardo Escobar leads them with six, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

