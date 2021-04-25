How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on April 25, 2021: Date, Time, Streaming
On Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.
