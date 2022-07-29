How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Diamondbacks visit the Braves to open 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (59-41, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-9, 3.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (12-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -219, Diamondbacks +181; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Atlanta has a 59-41 record overall and a 33-21 record at home. The Braves have gone 47-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona is 18-26 on the road and 45-53 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 22-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has a .292 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 27 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .270 batting average to rank fifth on the Diamondbacks, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Carson Kelly is 10-for-24 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)