MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-41, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-0, 3.93 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (8-6, 5.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -227, Diamondbacks +189; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta is 60-41 overall and 34-21 in home games. The Braves are 26-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona is 45-54 overall and 18-27 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 32-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 29 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 home runs, 51 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .199 for the Diamondbacks. Carson Kelly is 11-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)