MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Diamondbacks try to avoid series sweep against the Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-41, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (10-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -241, Diamondbacks +197; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the last game of a three-game series. The Braves can sweep the series with a victory.

Atlanta has a 61-41 record overall and a 35-21 record in home games. The Braves have hit 158 total home runs to lead the NL.

Arizona has an 18-28 record on the road and a 45-55 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 32-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 29 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 8-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 home runs, 51 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .197 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 10-for-31 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (back), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)