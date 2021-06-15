How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 1.53 ERA, .96 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -102, Red Sox -114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Boston will face off on Tuesday.

The Braves are 17-17 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 93 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Red Sox have gone 20-10 away from home. The Boston offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-5. Nick Pivetta earned his sixth victory and Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Boston. Drew Smyly took his third loss for Atlanta.