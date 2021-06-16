 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -155, Red Sox +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Braves are 17-18 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .425, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .597 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Red Sox are 21-10 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 10-8. Hirokazu Sawamura secured his third victory and Rafael Devers went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Boston. Chris Martin registered his third loss for Atlanta.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN and ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

