How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Red Sox look to secure 2-game series win against the Braves

Boston Red Sox (11-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-17, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 2.51 ERA, .94 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (3-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -131, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Red Sox won the first, 9-4.

Atlanta is 14-17 overall and 8-9 at home. The Braves are 9-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston is 4-8 in home games and 11-18 overall. The Red Sox have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .231.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 14 extra base hits (nine doubles and five home runs). J.D. Martinez is 10-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.08 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)