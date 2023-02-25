 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game Live Online on February 25, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST, the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV and NESN360.

Outside of Boston, the game will be streaming on MLB Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NESN and MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: NESN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview

