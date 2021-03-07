How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game Live For Free on March 7, 2021

On Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

In the Boston area, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. After YouTube TV dropped the channel in the fall, fuboTV and AT&T TV are the only services you can use to stream Red Sox games all season long.

If you are a Braves fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Southeast all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.