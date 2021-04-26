How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on April 26, 2021: Date, Time, Streaming
On Monday, April 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Monday, April 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports South
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports South
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-