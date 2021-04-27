How to Watch Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T TV is the only streaming option to watch Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with fuboTV and AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 5-6 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 30 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with seven, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Cubs are 2-5 on the road. Chicago has hit 30 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Willson Contreras leads the club with seven, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Charlie Morton secured his second victory and Freddie Freeman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Brandon Workman took his second loss for Chicago.