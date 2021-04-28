 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream on April 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and (link: channels/bally-sports-south text: Bally Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Nationally, the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but it will be blacked out in Chicago, Atlanta, and the surrounding areas.

$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

