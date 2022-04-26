How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (7-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-10, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-2, 8.78 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Cubs +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 4-6 record in home games and a 7-10 record overall. The Braves have hit 20 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Chicago has a 4-6 record in home games and a 7-9 record overall. The Cubs have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .420.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has six doubles, four home runs and nine RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-42 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has four doubles and four home runs while hitting .354 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 11-for-27 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .289 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)