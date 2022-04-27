 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves face the Cubs leading series 1-0

Chicago Cubs (7-10, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-10, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1, 11.05 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (1-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -204, Cubs +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Atlanta has an 8-10 record overall and a 5-6 record at home. The Braves are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago is 4-6 in home games and 7-10 overall. The Cubs have the highest team batting average in the NL at .266.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has four doubles, six home runs and 11 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 10-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has four home runs, 13 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .327 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 3-7, .269 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.