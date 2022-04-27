How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves face the Cubs leading series 1-0

Chicago Cubs (7-10, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-10, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1, 11.05 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (1-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -204, Cubs +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Atlanta has an 8-10 record overall and a 5-6 record at home. The Braves are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago is 4-6 in home games and 7-10 overall. The Cubs have the highest team batting average in the NL at .266.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has four doubles, six home runs and 11 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 10-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has four home runs, 13 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .327 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 3-7, .269 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)