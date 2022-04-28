MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves and Cubs meet in series rubber match

Chicago Cubs (8-10, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-11, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .77 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -183, Cubs +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 5-7 record at home and an 8-11 record overall. The Braves have a 4-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 4-6 record at home and an 8-10 record overall. The Cubs have a 7-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has six doubles, four home runs and nine RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has a .340 batting average to rank third on the Cubs, and has three doubles and two home runs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-32 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)