How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -111, Reds -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesse Winker and the Reds will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 29-28 on their home turf. Atlanta is averaging 4.6 RBI per game this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Reds have gone 30-25 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-0. Kyle Muller earned his first victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Tyler Mahle registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

