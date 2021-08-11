MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (9-4, 2.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -113, Reds -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Cincinnati will square off on Wednesday.

The Braves are 30-28 on their home turf. The Atlanta pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Charlie Morton leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Reds have gone 30-26 away from home. Cincinnati is slugging .429 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a slugging percentage of .567.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Smyly earned his eighth victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Heath Hembree took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option