How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (7-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -148, Reds +126; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Cincinnati will play on Thursday.

The Braves are 31-28 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .425 this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .596 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Reds have gone 30-27 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Joey Votto leads them with 25, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-6. Edgar Santana secured his third victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Lucas Sims registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

