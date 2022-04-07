How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Season Opener Live Online Without Cable on April 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves and Reds face off in season opener

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta; Thursday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -215, Reds +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in the season opener.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Reds slugged .431 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)