How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

Cincinnati Reds (1-1) vs. Atlanta Braves (1-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-0); Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -167, Reds +142; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Reds slugged .431 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)