How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options
On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds
- When: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.
Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Ohio
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Ohio
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports South
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports South
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Live TV Streaming Option
Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves bring 2-1 series advantage over Reds into game 4
Cincinnati Reds (1-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-1)
Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0); Braves: Ian Anderson (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -197, Reds +167; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves bring a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.
Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The Braves pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.
Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 39-42 in road games last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.
INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)