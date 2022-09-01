How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves play the Rockies in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (56-75, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (8-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -411, Rockies +317; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Atlanta is 43-25 at home and 80-51 overall. The Braves have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Colorado is 20-43 in road games and 56-75 overall. The Rockies have a 31-57 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Braves are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 41 doubles, 27 home runs and 87 RBI while hitting .250 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 13-for-35 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)