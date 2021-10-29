How to Watch 2021 World Series Game 3: Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on October 29, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

When: Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Houston, Atlanta, and nationally, Game 3 of the World Series will air on FOX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. FOX is also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

For fans in Atlanta and Houston, Sling TV is the cheapest option to stream Game 2 of the 2021 World Series. You can watch the game and the rest of the series for just $10 for your first month.

In addition to Houston and Atlanta, Sling TV also offers FOX in Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

The game is also available to stream in 4K on fuboTV, YouTube TV (with its 4K Plus Add-On), and with your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox and Fox Sports App.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Braves and Astros meet in Game 3 of the World Series

By The Associated Press

Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (1-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts this postseason) Braves: Ian Anderson (1-0, 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts this postseason)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -111, Astros -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

WORLD SERIES: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Anderson and Atlanta will face Houston in Game 3 of the World Series.

The Braves were 42-38 on their home turf in 2021. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .317 this postseason, Eddie Rosario leads them with an OBP of .471, including six extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

The Astros were 44-37 on the road in 2021. Houston has a team batting average of .276 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez has led them with an average of .410, including eight extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-2. Jose Urquidy earned his first victory this postseason and Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Houston. Max Fried registered his second loss of the postseason for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 38 home runs and has 113 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is batting .295.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Braves: .252 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: .276 batting average, 4.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).