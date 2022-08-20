How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Atlanta, Houston, and most of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Since there are three game airing on FOX at the same time, this game is not available in all markets. However, outside of the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest, FOX is carrying this game in most markets.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has a 74-47 record overall and a 41-23 record in home games. The Braves have a 50-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 77-44 overall and 38-26 on the road. The Astros have gone 20-13 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 34 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 10-for-35 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .295 batting average, and has 16 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 62 walks and 77 RBI. Kyle Tucker is 17-for-42 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .292 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Astros: 6-4, .293 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (illness), Mauricio Dubon: day-to-day (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)