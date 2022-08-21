How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves host the Astros on home winning streak

Houston Astros (77-45, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-47, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Astros +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Houston Astros.

Atlanta is 42-23 in home games and 75-47 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .252, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Houston is 77-45 overall and 38-27 in road games. The Astros have a 48-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 34 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs while hitting .289 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 10-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 31 home runs while slugging .612. Alex Bregman is 15-for-38 with five home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .276 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Astros: 6-4, .288 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (illness), Mauricio Dubon: day-to-day (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)