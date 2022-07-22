How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Angels enter matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (39-53, fourth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (56-38, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-4, 2.38 ERA, .99 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -154, Angels +130; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a three-game losing streak, play the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has gone 31-20 at home and 56-38 overall. The Braves have hit 147 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Los Angeles is 39-53 overall and 17-26 in road games. The Angels have a 31-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 22 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-43 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .286 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-40 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Angels: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)