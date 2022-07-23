How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves and Angels square off in Series

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (11-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -200, Angels +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves slugged .435 with a .319 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Angels scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing five in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Robinson Cano: day-to-day (head), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)