How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: Betting Odds/Starters

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-2, 3.61 ERA, .92 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (4-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves +109, Dodgers -127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Dansby Swanson is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Los Angeles.

The Braves are 15-16 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 84 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 17 homers.

The Dodgers are 14-13 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .335, good for first in the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with a mark of .418.

