MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Live TV Streaming Option