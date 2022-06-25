 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Atlanta, Los Angeles, and most of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Dodgers take 4-game road win streak into game against the Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-25, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (41-31, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Dodgers +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Atlanta Braves aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Atlanta is 23-16 in home games and 41-31 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 44-25 record overall and a 24-13 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 33-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 14 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .301 for the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud is 9-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 18-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: day-to-day (knee), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.