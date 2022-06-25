How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Atlanta, Los Angeles, and most of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Dodgers take 4-game road win streak into game against the Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-25, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (41-31, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Dodgers +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Atlanta Braves aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Atlanta is 23-16 in home games and 41-31 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 44-25 record overall and a 24-13 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 33-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 14 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .301 for the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud is 9-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 18-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: day-to-day (knee), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)