 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Nationally, the game is airing on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves and Dodgers meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-26, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-31, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (9-0, 1.58 ERA, .82 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (3-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -117, Braves -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Atlanta is 24-16 at home and 42-31 overall. The Braves are first in the NL with 110 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Los Angeles has a 24-14 record in road games and a 44-26 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 33-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .304 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Michael Harris II is 12-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, two triples and eight home runs while hitting .303 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 13-for-43 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .277 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.