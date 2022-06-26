MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Nationally, the game is airing on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves and Dodgers meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-26, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-31, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (9-0, 1.58 ERA, .82 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (3-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -117, Braves -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Atlanta is 24-16 at home and 42-31 overall. The Braves are first in the NL with 110 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Los Angeles has a 24-14 record in road games and a 44-26 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 33-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .304 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Michael Harris II is 12-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, two triples and eight home runs while hitting .303 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 13-for-43 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .277 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)