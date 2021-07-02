How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (5-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Ian Anderson. Anderson threw seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with two strikeouts against New York.

The Braves are 19-21 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 115 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 22, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Marlins are 15-13 in division games. Miami has hit 76 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the club with 18, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-4. Drew Smyly recorded his third victory and Austin Riley went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Pablo Lopez registered his fourth loss for Miami.

