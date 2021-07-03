 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-1, 2.70 ERA, .90 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 23-21 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .424 this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .596 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Marlins are 16-28 on the road. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Garrett Cooper with a mark of .361.

The Braves won the last meeting 1-0. Drew Smyly recorded his sixth victory and Ozzie Albies went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Atlanta. Pablo Lopez took his fifth loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

