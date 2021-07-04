MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (7-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -183, Marlins +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Miami will meet on Sunday.

The Braves are 23-22 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .422 this season. Huascar Ynoa leads the team with a mark of .765.

The Marlins are 17-28 on the road. Miami has slugged .368 this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with a .474 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Sandy Alcantara earned his fifth victory and Garrett Cooper went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Miami. Kyle Muller took his second loss for Atlanta.

Live TV Streaming Option