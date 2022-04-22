How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Marlins aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Braves

Miami Marlins (5-6, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-8, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (1-0, 1.64 ERA, .73 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -149, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to end a three-game road skid.

Atlanta is 6-8 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

Miami has a 5-6 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .231.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI while hitting .291 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez leads Miami with three home runs while slugging .667. Jazz Chisholm is 7-for-28 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)