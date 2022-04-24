MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Chisholm leads Marlins against the Braves after 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (6-8, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-9, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -133, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves after Jazz Chisholm had four hits on Saturday in a 9-7 win over the Braves.

Atlanta has a 4-5 record in home games and a 7-9 record overall. The Braves have a 4-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has a 6-8 record overall and a 4-3 record in home games. The Marlins rank 10th in the NL with 12 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has eight doubles, two home runs and four RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-41 with a double, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Chisholm leads the Marlins with four home runs while slugging .800. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-37 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (illness), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)