How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves begin 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (18-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-24, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -151, Marlins +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Atlanta is 12-13 in home games and 21-24 overall. The Braves have hit 56 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Miami is 8-12 on the road and 18-24 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .390.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads Atlanta with nine home runs while slugging .453. Marcell Ozuna is 12-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm ranks second on the Marlins with a .290 batting average, and has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 27 RBI. Jesus Aguilar is 11-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .261 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (abdominal), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (quadricep), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)