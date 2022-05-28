How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Marlins take on the Braves looking to break road slide

Miami Marlins (18-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-24, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-2, 2.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Braves: Tucker Davidson (1-1, 8.71 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -121, Marlins +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will look to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 13-13 record in home games and a 22-24 record overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

Miami has an 8-13 record in road games and an 18-25 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Braves are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .258 batting average to rank fourth on the Braves, and has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-42 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 10-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 3-7, .246 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (quadricep), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)